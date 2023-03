Unijne wiadomości - 22.03.2023. O czym informuje Komisja Europejska obywateli Unii?

RT @VeraJourova: We had a good and honest discussion w/ representatives of EU Affairs Committee of the 馃嚨馃嚤 Sejm on 馃敼supporting 馃嚭馃嚘 and the ge鈥

RT @ElizaAmati: 馃嚜馃嚭EVP @TimmermansEU met with 馃嚨馃嚤MPs @KancelariaSejmu to discuss EVs, net zero ambitions, the #JustTransitionFund and the fut鈥

RT @EUinmyRegion: 鈧124 million of 馃嚜馃嚭#EURegionalFund for the construction of 253 km-long section of a gas transmission pipeline between Le艣n鈥

RT @vonderleyen: We have shown to the people in T眉rkiye and Syria that we are supporting those in need.

Together we have exceeded expect鈥